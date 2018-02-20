Cops: Duo targeted pizza delivery drivers in pair of armed robberies in Evanston

Two men were charged with robbing a pair of pizza deliveries drivers and attempting to rob a third person this month in north suburban Evanston.

On Feb. 13, 20-year-old Mario Rucker and 26-year-old Daniel Jones robbed and kidnapped a 69-year-old pizza delivery driver at knifepoint in the 1800 block of Darrow Avenue, according to Evanston Police and the Cook County Sheriff’s Office. After stealing the driver’s vehicle, they got stuck in the snow and ran off, taking $20 in cash, credit cards, a wallet, various IDs and pizzas.

Rucker and Jones robbed another pizza delivery driver at gunpoint Feb. 6 in the 2100 block of Foster Street, police said. They made off with $500 in cash, as well as the driver’s cellphone and wallet.

That same day, the duo tried to get into another person’s vehicle during an attempted robbery in the 1600 block of Simpson Street, but the victim was able to drive off, police said.

The men, who both live in Evanston, were each charged with a single count of attempted robbery, police said.

Rucker was also charged with a single felony count of aggravated robbery, but wasn’t charged in the robbery and kidnapping on Darrow, police said.

Jones also faces felony counts of armed robbery, aggravated vehicular hijacking, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated battery and possession of a stolen motor vehicle, police said.

They are both being held without bond at Cook County Jail, police said.

Rucker’s next court date was set for Thursday, while Jones is set to appear in court next on March 13, authorities said.