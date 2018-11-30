Duo tries to kidnap teen girl on SW Side

Two people tried to abduct a 13-year-old girl Wednesday evening in the Scottsdale neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The girl was walking about 6:45 p.m. in the 8300 block of South Kolin when two males got out of a red or maroon work van and tried to abduct her, according to a community alert from Chicago police. She was able to run away and notify the authorities.

The driver of the van was described as a male between 5-foot-4 and 5-foot-6 weighing 160 to 180 pounds, police said. No description was available for the passenger.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.