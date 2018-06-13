DuPage County releases name in fatal shooting case near Roselle, nothing else

DuPage County officials have released the name of a person found shot last week in an unincorporated area of the county near Roselle, but aren’t saying much else.

As of Wednesday, officials would only say that a they were conducting an investigation into the death of Sanchez Townes-Elliot, who was found dead June 3 near Lake Street and Wheaton Road.

A spokesman for the sheriff’s office previously confirmed Townes-Elliot had suffered a gunshot wound, but would not say whether officials were investigating the death as a homicide. Likewise, officials have not released Townes-Elliot’s age, his hometown or even said whether he’s a juvenile or adult.

Spokesmen for the state’s attorney’s and sheriff’s offices did not immediately respond to requests for comment Wednesday.