Durbin on CNN: GOP tax plan has ‘devastating’ Illinois impact

Sen. Dick Durbin D-Ill.,said Sunday the GOP income tax plans pending in Congress would have potential “devastating” impacts on Illinois if the final product repeals the ability for a taxpayer to deduct state, local and property taxes.

The Republican controlled House and Senate each have pending Republican plans to overhaul the federal income tax system. Ending the local tax deductions is one of the many items under consideration.

Illinois individuals as of last July, pay a state income tax rate of 4.95 percent of net income. Property taxes on a main residence vary according to where a person lives – but still add up to thousands of dollars a year.

Ending the state and local tax breaks – nicknamed the “SALT” deductions is only part of the story. Also under consideration is a doubling of standard deductions and for some, a lower overall tax rate. Whether you will pay less or more or stay the same depends on the specifics of your tax situation.

Durbin discussing the GOP tax plans in an interview with Jake Tapper on CNN’s “State of the Union” said, “When it comes to working families, it’s a mixed bag. In my state of Illinois, it’s going to be devastating that they cannot deduct their state and local and property taxes that they pay. They will be paying a tax on a tax. This is not a tax break for them.”

The Senate plan was unveiled last week.

“Jake, we just saw this plan on Friday. They just unveiled this plan in the Senate. So, members of the Senate have heard some rumors, have seen the House bill.

“But I can tell you, each one of them comes to it and says, why would we want to risk our economy, raising the taxes on many working families, to give a permanent tax cut to the wealthiest people in America and to run up the national debt?

“That is not a sound policy to build America’s economy.

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, also discussing taxes with Tapper on “State of the Union” defended President Donald Trump’s false claim that the GOP tax plan would be the biggest tax cut in history.

“There’s lots of different ways of looking at it. This will be the largest change since President Reagan,” Mnuchin said.

Trump makes the claim the “middle class” will save under the GOP plans – even though under many scenarios – people may pay more – especially of the SALT deductions get repealed. The White House has not yet defined the “middle class” income ranges.

Mnuchin asked about middle class tax increases under the GOP plans said, “Well, as you know, one of the things that’s so complicated about our tax system today is that everybody has a different situation, takes advantage of different parts of the code. It’s very complicated. So, by simplifying the code, we’re putting everybody on a level playing field. We have literally run hundreds, if not thousands of examples within Treasury. And for most people — and, again, it may not be 100 percent, but by far the majority — both the House and Senate version provide middle-income tax relief. And that’s what we want to do. And both plans have, for the median family of four, over $1,000 of tax relief, which is quite significant.”