Durbin slams Sessions: ‘Not helping us solve” Chicago murder problem

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is sworn in before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington Wednesday. | Carolyn Kaster/Associated Press

WASHINGTON – Sen. Dick Durbin D-Ill., confronted Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Wednesday over his move to reduce federal crime fighting federal funds to Chicago because it is a “sanctuary city,” telling him illegal immigrants are not responsible for ongoing gun violence.

Durbin and Sessions tangled at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, the first time Sessions, a former senator who sat on the panel, appeared for an oversight hearing.

In the blunt exchange, Durbin told Sessions that Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson has said that illegal immigrants are not the source of Chicago’s problems with gun violence – with some 500 shooting victims so far this year.

Said Durbin, “You want to cut back these funds because you want the City of Chicago to play the role of immigration police on federal civil laws. Mr. Attorney General, you are not helping us solve the murder problem in the City of Chicago by taking away these federal funds.

“And the Superintendent says your pursuit of undocumented immigrants has little or nothing to do with gun violence in the Chicago.”

Sessions – who, as has President Donald Trump been slamming Chicago for its inability to curb gun violence – in reply portrayed himself as a champion of the Chicago police – a move to drive a wedge between rank and file police and the police brass and the city, led by Mayor Rahm Emanuel.

Sessions said “good community based policing is essential… “I’m worried about the health and morale of the Chicago Police Department, we’d like to see that improved.

“I think the politicians cannot say that if you removed a violent criminal from America that’s in the country illegally and he is arrested by the Chicago police and put in a Chicago jail, that once they are released they shouldn’t be turned over to the federal ICE officers so they can be removed from the country. They are here illegally to begin with, much less commit another crime. ..How does that make the City of Chicago safer when you don’t remove criminals who are illegally in the country”

Durbin, noting Sessions earlier remarks kicking off the hearing responded, “You can’t give an opening statement throwing a bouquet to local police and then ignore what the superintendent of police in Chicago tells you. It has nothing to do with gun violence. You want to cut off federal funds to the city and come here and criticize the murder rate.”

Sessions told Durbin that the Trump administration has send an extra dozen ATF agents to Chicago.

At issue in Chicago and other sanctuary cities is the Justice Department decision last March to strip what are known as “Edward Bryne” grants –used to buy an assortment of crime fighting equipment such as vehicles, tasers, and gun shot spoting technolgy – from sanctuary cities shielding illegal immigrants.

The City of Chicago sued Sessions and the Justice Department in August and in September, U.S. District Court Judge Harry Leinenweber issued a nationwide preliminary injunction to bar the Justice Department from adding new conditions to the grants related to illegal immigrants.

That Durbin and Sessions spared comes as no surprise.

Since the lawsuit was filed Sessions has been slamming what he called Chciago’s “culture of lawlessness,” saying at one point, “for the sake of their city, Chicago’s leaders need to recommit to policies that punish criminals instead of protecting them.”

The city has applied for a new round of Byrne grant funding even as it opposes the new Justice Department conditions.