Dust from the Sahara Desert headed to Chicago?

Niger's Tenere desert region of the south central Sahara. A large gust of African dust from the Sahara Desert is being blown into the United States and may even find its way to Chicago. | AP file photo

Chicago is known for having unpredictable weather but no one could have guessed that an African dust cloud would ever blow through.

ABC-7 reported that a large gust of African dust is being blown into the United States and may even find its way to Chicago.

After wafting up from windstorms in the Sahara Desert, the dust lofts into the atmosphere and catches trade winds that occasionally carry it as far as the U.S.

The cloud may cause hazy skies but should otherwise be unobservable. People who are susceptible to asthma or other respiratory issues may experience increased irritation as the cloud passes.

The dust first blew into Texas Friday morning, and is predicted to reach the Chicago area by Sunday.