Dryer fire at Elgin home causes $30K in damage

A fire at a home Monday morning in northwest suburban Elgin caused $30,000 in damage.

The fire was reported about 10:24 a.m. at a home in the 800 block of Suzanne, according to a statement from the city of Elgin.

The source of the fire was determined to be a dryer in the laundry room and the blaze was put out. No injuries were reported. The estimated loss was $30,000.