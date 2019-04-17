Man found fatally shot in Gary yard

A man was shot to death Tuesday in Gary, Indiana.

Officers were dispatched for reports of a gunshot victim at 8:51 p.m. in the 6000 block of West 36th Avenue in Gary, according to a statement from Gary police.

They arrived to find 32-year-old Earl James Dantzler in the front yard with multiple gunshot wounds, police and the Lake County coroner’s office said.

Dantzler, who lived in Gary, was pronounced dead at the scene, the coroner’s office said. His death has been ruled a homicide.

The suspect in the shooting drove away in a dark-colored vehicle, police said. The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Alex Jones with the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3852.

