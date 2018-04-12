Two armed robberies were reported early Thursday in the Ravenswood and Lincoln Square neighborhoods on the North Side.
In both cases, two people came up to the victims, showed a handgun and took their property, Chicago Police said in a community alert.
The most recent robbery happened about 6:10 a.m. in the 4900 block of North Oakley and the earlier incident happened about 5:55 a.m. in the 2400 block of West Winona, police said.
The two suspects were described as males between 15 and 25 years old, about 6-foot and 160 pounds, police said. They were driving a blue 2016 Nissan Versa that was stolen in an earlier vehicular hijacking.
Anyone with information was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.