Early morning armed robberies reported in Ravenswood, Lincoln Square

Two armed robberies were reported early Thursday in the Ravenswood and Lincoln Square neighborhoods on the North Side.

In both cases, two people came up to the victims, showed a handgun and took their property, Chicago Police said in a community alert.

The most recent robbery happened about 6:10 a.m. in the 4900 block of North Oakley and the earlier incident happened about 5:55 a.m. in the 2400 block of West Winona, police said.

The two suspects were described as males between 15 and 25 years old, about 6-foot and 160 pounds, police said. They were driving a blue 2016 Nissan Versa that was stolen in an earlier vehicular hijacking.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.