4 people shot — 1 killed — early Saturday in city gun violence

One person was shot to death and three others were wounded in the early hours of Saturday in Chicago.

The homicide happened shortly after midnight on the border of the Cabrini Green neighborhood and Old Town.

A 24-year-old man was found unresponsive in a corridor behind an apartment building in the 500 block of West Division Street, according to Chicago police. He had been shot in his left thigh and later died at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately release details about the fatality.

Two nonfatal shooting happened within minutes of each other — one on West Side and the other on the South Side.

At 2:39 a.m. in Humboldt Park on the West Side, a 33-year-old man was standing on a sidewalk in the 1600 block of North Talman Avenue when heard gunfire and realized he’d been hit, police said. He was struck in his abdomen and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

A minute earlier in Chatham on the South Side, a 21-year-old woman was seated in a parked car in a parking lot in the first block of East 83rd Street when she heard shots and felt pain, police said.

She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound to her abdomen, police said. Her condition had stabilized.

Within the same hour, a teenage boy was critically wounded in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The 16-year-old was riding a bicycle about 2:10 a.m. in the 2500 block of South Trumbull Avenue when someone inside a white Honda opened fire, according to police.

The boy was hit in his torso and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating the shooting.