Early voting begins Thursday: here’s how to vote early in Chicago

Voters mark their ballots at Marie's Golden Cue pool hall on Nov. 8, 2016. | AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

Early voting begins Thursday in Chicago ahead of November’s general election.

All Chicagoans registered to vote can cast their ballot early at the Loop “super site” at 175 W. Washington Blvd.

Hours at the “super site” are as follows ahead of the Nov. 8 election:

• Thur, Sept 27 – Sat, Sept. 29: 9 am-5 pm

• Sun, Sept 30: 10 am-4 pm

• Mon, Oct 1 – Sat, Oct 6: 9 am-5 pm

• Sun, Oct 7: 10 am-4 pm

• Mon, Oct 8 – Sat, Oct 13: 9 am-5 pm

• Sun, Oct 14: 10 am-4 pm

• Mon, Oct 15 – Sat, Oct 20: 9 am-5 pm

• Sun, Oct 21: 10 am-4 pm

On Oct. 22, 50 sites — one in each ward — will open for early voting. Any registered Chicagoans may vote at any of these locations. Hours for these sites, as well as the super site are as follows:

• Mon, Oct 22 – Sat, Oct 27: 9 am-5 pm

• Sun, Oct 28: 10 am-4 pm

• Mon, Oct 29 – Fri, Nov 2: 9 am-7 pm

• Sat, Nov 3: 9 am-5 pm

• Sun, Nov 4: 10 am-4 pm

• Mon, Nov 5: 9 am-5 pm (six sites, including the super site, will be open until 7 pm)

The sites are listed below and on this map:

• 1st Ward – Goldblatt’s Bldg (1615 W. Chicago)

• 2nd Ward – Near North Library (310 W. Division)

• 3rd Ward – Hall Branch Library (4801 S. Michigan)

• 4th Ward – King Community Ctr. (4314 S. Cottage Grove)

• 5th Ward – Jackson Park (6401 S. Stony Island)

• 6th Ward – Dist. 3 Police Station (7040 S. Cottage Grove)

• 7th Ward – Jeffrey Manor Library (2401 E. 100th St)

• 8th Ward – Olive Harvey College (10001 S. Woodlawn)

• 9th Ward – Palmer Park (201 E. 111th St)

• 10th Ward – Vodak/Eastside Library (3710 E. 106th St)

• 11th Ward – Dist. 9 Police Station (3120 S. Halsted)

• 12th Ward – McKinley Park (2210 W. Pershing)

• 13th Ward – West Lawn Park (4233 W. 65th St)

• 14th Ward – Archer Heights Library (5055 S. Archer)

• 15th Ward – Gage Park (2411 W. 55th St)

• 16th Ward – Lindbloom Park (6054 S. Damen)

• 17th Ward – Thurgood Marshall Library (7506 S. Racine)

• 18th Ward – Wrightwood Ashburn Library (8530 S. Kedzie)

• 19th Ward – Mount Greenwood Park (3721 W. 111th St)

• 20th Ward – Bessie Coleman Library (731 E. 63rd St)

• 21st Ward – Woodson Library (9525 S. Halsted St)

• 22nd Ward – Toman Library (2708 S. Pulaski)

• 23rd Ward – Clearing Branch Library (6423 W. 63rd Pl)

• 24th Ward – St. Agatha Parish (3147 W. Douglas Blvd)

• 25th Ward – Chinatown Library (2100 S. Wentworth)

• 26th Ward – Humboldt Pk Library (1605 N. Troy)

• 27th Ward – Union Park (1501 W. Randolph)

• 28th Ward – W. Side Learning Ctr (4624 W. Madison)

• 29th Ward – Amundsen Park (6200 W. Bloomingdale)

• 30th Ward – Kilbourn Park (3501 N. Kilbourn)

• 31st Ward – Portage Cragin Library (5108 W. Belmont)

• 32nd Ward – Bucktown-Wicker Park Library (1701 N. Milwaukee)

• 33rd Ward – McFetridge Sports Ctr (3843 N. California)

• 34th Ward – W Pullman Library (830 W. 119th)

• 35th Ward – NEIU El Centro (3390 N. Avondale)

• 36th Ward – West Belmont Library (3104 N. Narragansett)

• 37th Ward – West Chicago Av Library (4856 W. Chicago)

• 38th Ward – Hiawatha Park (8029 W. Forest Preserve)

• 39th Ward – North Park Vill. Admin. (5801 N. Pulaski)

• 40th Ward – Budlong Woods Library (5630 N. Lincoln)

• 41st Ward – Roden Library (6083 N. Northwest Highway)

• 42nd Ward – Museum/Brdcst Communications (360 N. State)

• 43rd Ward – Lincoln Park Library (1150 W. Fullerton)

• 44th Ward – John Merlo Library (644 W. Belmont)

• 45th Ward – Dist. 16 Police Station (5151 N. Milwaukee)

• 46th Ward – Truman College (1145 W. Wilson)

• 47th Ward – Welles Park (2333 W. Sunnyside)

• 48th Ward – Edgewater Library (6000 N. Broadway)

• 49th Ward – Pottawattomie Park (7340 N. Rogers)

• 50th Ward – Warren Park (6601 N. Western)

From Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, four university sites will also be open to early voting from 10 am-5 pm. They are at:

• Chicago State University (9501 S. King)

• UIC Student Center (750 S. Halsted)

• Northeastern Illinois University (5500 N. St. Louis)

• University of Chicago Reynolds Club (5706 S. University)

Anyone may register to vote in a variety of ways:

• Online (deadline 11:59 pm, Oct. 21)

• Mail (deadline 11:59 pm, Oct. 9)

• In-person at early voting or at your designated polling place on Nov. 6

• At the Secretary of State’s office on the same visit as getting a new ID