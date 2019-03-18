Our Pledge To You

Early voting begins Monday in all 50 wards

Early voting in all 50 wards began Monday for the Chicago mayoral and aldermanic runoff elections. | AP file photo

By Mitch Dudek
Early voting for the mayoral runoff began Monday at polling places in all 50 wards.

The opening of the ward locations dramatically expands early voting options. The Loop Super Site, 175 W. Washington St., opened Friday.

Runoffs are also being held in 15 Chicago aldermanic elections and in the race for city treasurer.

