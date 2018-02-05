Chicago area could see nearly 2-week delay of early voting

Election officials say early voting could be delayed by nearly two weeks for millions of Chicago-area voters because of candidate ballot challenges.

Early voting starts statewide Thursday, Feb. 8. However, Chicago Board of Election Commissioners spokesman Jim Allen said Monday that because of ongoing candidate objections, ballots won’t be ready on time. He estimates balloting systems will be tested and available by Feb. 21, possibly earlier.

Roughly 3 million registered voters in Chicago and suburban Cook County will be affected.

It’s unclear which other locations may delay. State Board of Elections spokesman Matt Dietrich says the decision is up to each jurisdiction.

One objection involves the statewide attorney general race. A judge determined last week that Scott Drury’s name can’t appear on ballots for the March 20 primary over paperwork issues. Drury has appealed.