Chicago voters flock to polls — a day early

People wait in line at the Loop super site for early voting and registration at 175 W. Washington St., Monday afternoon, Nov. 5, 2018. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

The election is Tuesday, but Chicagoans on Monday flocked to the polls in huge numbers.

Across the city, from the Loop to Edgewater to Garfield Park, there were long lines at early voting sites the day before the 2018 race wraps up. Lines snaked around the block at some places, including at downtown polls, while other sites saw voters lined up and down hallways, past bookcases and on staircases.

The waits were up to an hour and a half or more in some places.

Around midday, the line of voters outside the city’s high-capacity Loop super-site, at 175 W. Washington, went up and down a hallway in the building, out the door onto Washington Street and around the corner onto LaSalle Street. A few hours later, the line still stretched for half of a city block. While voters leaving the building said the line was moving quickly and efficiently, but still reported waits of up to an hour and a half.

Voters can get in line until 7 p.m. tonight, and the site will stay open until everyone in line has voted.

RELATED

Gillian Hampston, a 19-year-old DePaul student, said she waited more than an hour outside of the Loop super-site to vote in her first election.

“I think that right now our country is really divided, and a lot of voices are not being heard. So I hope my one vote has an impact,” Hampston said. She added: “It took a lot longer than I expected.”

Jackie Garmon, the site administrator for the Board of Election at the Loop location, said she had seen nothing like it during early voting for any recent election — except for Barack Obama’s first run for the presidency in 2008.

IT consultant Dray Nathaniel waited almost two hours to early vote Sunday, abandoning the line only when her car was about to be towed and then returning and successfully cast a ballot at the Loop early voting site Monday. She said she was motivated to vote by her children and grandchildren — and by the memory of her great-grandmother.

“I dedicate each vote to my great-grandmother, who was a young girl who could not vote. It was a whole thing, when she was given the right to vote,” Nathaniel said. Still, when she saw the line Monday and realized she would have to wait again, “I almost cried.”

By 4:30 p.m., the line had grown again, stretching north on Washington, east on LaSalle to Calhoun Place, and then back west to Washington.

30 mins later have ascended the stairs and on second floor, which has an even longer line. Each new person at the top of the stairs groans when they find out. But it’s still moving & in meantime am checking out @injusticewatch judicial voter guide #Elections2018 #twill #earlyvote pic.twitter.com/AQH46J44Tc — Linze Rice (@LinzeRice) November 5, 2018

Long lines in Edgewater

At the Edgewater Branch Library at 6000 N. Broadway, lines winded through the first floor, around bookcases and up a staircase. Once voters got to a second floor, they groaned when they saw yet another line.

“The line is long as s—, long as hell,” said Joshua Eferighe, 27. “I almost walked out twice, but, you gotta do what you gotta do.”

By about 2:30 p.m. Monday, Eferighe had been in line for an hour and a half and still hadn’t voted. He had sympathy for those who saw the line and simply chose not to cast a ballot.

“What are people supposed to do, wait in line for three hours?” he asked. “It could deter some people. But, you press on. There are bigger fish to fry.”

Morgan Freeburg and Michael Gatsby had to vote Monday because they have to work on election day.

“I anticipated something for sure, but not this long,” Freeburg said after 90 minutes in line.

Both said they saw people enter the library, let out a laugh — and leave.

“You kind of know you’re going to have to wait in line, so for those who didn’t stick it out, they probably don’t care as much,” Freeburg said.

But to Gatsby, that wasn’t an option.

“This election, too, is especially important so I think it’s worth the wait,” he said.

Double the votes

At a press conference Monday morning, Cook County Clerk David Orr and Chicago Election Board Chairwoman Marisel Hernandez pointed to huge voter registration and early vote numbers. As of late Sunday afternoon, Chicago was approaching twice as many early votes cast as in the 2014 midterm, and the total number of people registered to vote — 1.5 million — is the highest in a midterm election since 1982.

Statewide, early voting was on track to rival the number achieved in the 2016 presidential election, a spokesman for the Illinois State Board of Elections said in a statement last week.

Hernandez and Orr were cautious but optimistic about how strong early voting would feed into election day turnout.

“Yesterday was a Sunday, it was a Bears game, but the [early vote] numbers knocked your socks off,” Orr said. “Its great. You can speculate all you want as to why, but there clearly is an interest. As for turnout, ours has been, 49 [percent], 50, last year was 52. It seems impossible to me that we don’t break that.”

Waits citywide

Other neighborhoods saw a big influx of voters, too.

An employee at the West Side Learning Center, an early voting location in West Garfield Park, said that the flow of voters into the site had been “consistent” all day.

Long lines formed inside the building on and off throughout the day, said the worker, who asked not to be named.

By the end of the day, however, fewer voters were coming through — but overall it was a big turnout, she said.

The situation was similar in Lakeview and in Welles Park in Ravenswood.

My heart is jumping out of joy to see that people are actually learning from they mistakes and now standing in lines for hours to cast their votes even when is cold and wet outside. #Chicago #Illinois #elections #elections2018 #EarlyVoting pic.twitter.com/2MEpHV7JhR — Ivo Widlak (@IvoWidlak) November 4, 2018