All the ways to celebrate Mother Earth in Chicago this week

Volunteers get instructions on what to clean up at Humboldt Park on Earth Day 2008. | Friends of the Parks

It’s been nearly 50 years since the first Earth Day was recognized in the U.S. While global efforts to address climate change have amplified, here are some simple ways to help the Earth this Monday, April 22 and throughout the week:

WHAT: Chicago Park District is partnering with Friends of the Parks to host more than 100 Earth Day clean-up events in parks throughout the city — from Humboldt Park to McKinley Park.

WHEN: Most events take place on Saturday, April 27.

WHERE: To confirm dates, times and to register to volunteer, visit the events page on chicagoparkdistrict.com.

COST: Free

WHAT: Join the Chicago Botanic Garden on a guided 40-minute spring nature walk in McDonald Woods. See a variety of spring blooming wildflowers such as Virginia bluebells, great white trillium, yellow trout lily and Mayapple – and learn more about their ephemeral presence in the woods.

WHEN: 2 p.m. Saturday, April 27

WHERE: Chicago Botanic Garden, 1000 Lake Cook Road in Glencoe (Meet at the McDonald Woods shelter.).

COST: Free; regular parking fees apply.

Peggy Notebart Nature Museum

WHAT: The Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum will be hosting “critter connections” all day with endangered turtle and snake species. Stick around to start your seedlings with Gotham Greens, a Chicago-based agricultural organization, as they run Earth Day activities through the afternoon.

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 22

WHERE: Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum, 2430 N. Cannon Dr.

COST: Regular admission

WHAT: Help protect the environment and help a child by recycling children’s items to Cradles to Crayons Chicago. Families can drop off donations of new and gently used clothing at nine pop-up collection sites in Chicago and nearby suburbs.

WHEN: All day Saturday, April 27

WHERE: Earth Day dropoff Locations are at The Giving Factory (4141 W. George St.), 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Garfield Park Conservatory (300 N. Central Park Ave., Garfield Park), 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum (2430 N. Cannon Dr.), 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.; South Side YMCA (6330 S. Stony Island Ave.), 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

EXTRA INFO: Items needed include clothing, jackets, shoes (newborn-adult), infant and tween toys, and books.

WHAT: Learn all about ancient trash and recycling and how ancient people lived with the environment at Ancient Earth Day. Practice creative engineering and innovative thinking to solve problems with limited resources, and use recycled and natural materials to craft your own ancient Earth Day-inspired creations.

WHEN: April 27

WHERE: Oriental Institute Museum, 1155 E. 58th St.

COST: Free, registration recommended

WHAT: Friends of the Chicago River has partnered with the Chicago Department of Planning and Development and The Wild Mile to celebrate the inspirational story of the Chicago River’s recovery on Earth Day with an Earth Day River Cruise. This fun and interactive lunchtime tour will navigate through the heart of the city on all three branches of the Chicago River, and will include hands-on water quality sampling, litter clean up, spotting wildlife sights and sounds, and celebrating new ecosystems that didn’t seem possible, such as the innovative Wild Mile, the world’s first floating eco-park.

WHEN: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m April 22, with boarding beginning at 11 a.m.

WHERE: Wendella Trump Tower dock

COST: $25 tickets include a light lunch. Student tickets are $10.

WHAT: Virtual running group Moon Joggers invites you to their third annual Earth Day 5K and 10K. After a completing a race on your own, submit your time online to receive an earth medal. Fifteen percent of every registration to go to Wild Earth Allies, whose mission is to protect vital areas of our natural world for the benefit of wildlife and habitats.

WHEN: April 22 to 30

WHERE: Anywhere in Chicago

COST: $20

WHAT: Earth Day Fundraiser for Alliance For The Great Lakes at The Owl is for adults 21+. The Owl is donating 50 percent of their proceeds from the “Last Nite” cocktail to keep the Great Lakes clean. The cocktail features El Jimador tequila, San Pellegrino aranciata rossa, agave, lime juice and angostura bitters. The Alliance for the Great Lakes works to protect the Great Lakes, involving tens of thousands of people each year in advocacy, volunteering, education and research to ensure the lakes are healthy and safe for all.

WHEN: April 22 to 23

WHERE: The Owl, 2521 N. Milwaukee Ave.

WHAT: In These Times Climate Issue Release Party will celebrate the magazine’s issue on how to get to zero greenhouse gas emissions in a just and equitable way. Join local writers and organizers discuss what can be done in the city and beyond to confront the climate crisis. Features snacks, beer, speakers, free copies of the issue and more.

WHERE: 2040 N. Milwaukee Ave.

WHEN: 6:30 p.m. April 22

COST: Free