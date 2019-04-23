Massive 6.3 earthquake strikes Philippines

Residents watch as rescuers continue to search for survivors following Monday's 6.1 magnitude earthquake that caused the collapse of a commercial building in Porac township, Pampanga province, north of Manila, Philippines, Tuesday, April 23, 2019. The strong earthquake struck the northern Philippines Monday trapping some people in a collapsed building, damaged an airport terminal and knocked out power in at least one province, officials said. | AP Photo/Bullit Marquez

The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude 6.3 earthquake hit the central Philippines Tuesday, a day after 6.1 quake hit the north of the country and killed at least 11 people.

The new quake hit about 2 p.m. local time and was centered 13 kilometers (8 miles) east of Tutubigan in the country’s central region. The quake was relatively deep at 70.2 kilometers (43 miles).

A supermarket crashed down in Monday’s powerful earthquake, which damaged buildings and an airport in the northern Philippines.

Mayor Condralito dela Cruz said the bodies of four victims were pulled from Chuzon Supermarket in the town of Porac. At 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, officials said rescuers had found more bodies overnight in the rubble. Twenty-four people are still missing.

Rescuers used cranes, crowbars and sniffer dogs to look for people in the rubble, some of whom were yelling for help.

Authorities inserted a tube to blow in oxygen in the hope of helping people pinned there to breathe. On Tuesday morning, rescuers pulled out a man alive, sparking cheers. A Porac councilor told The Associated Press another victim was expected to be pulled out alive soon.