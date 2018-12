Man shot in both legs in East Garfield Park

A man was wounded in a shooting Saturday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.

About 7:20 p.m., the 24-year-old was standing outside in the 3300 block of West Van Buren when someone approached him on foot and fired shots, Chicago police said.

The man was shot in both of his legs and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition, according to police. No one was in custody.