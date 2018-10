East Garfield Park drive-by shooting wounds 1 in arm

A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting early Wednesday in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.

At 2:03 a.m., the 32-year-old was standing in the 3800 block of West Ferdinand when someone in a black sports-utility vehicle shot his right arm, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating.