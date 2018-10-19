Man shot to death in East Garfield Park: police

A man was fatally shot Friday evening in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side, according to police.

The male 34-year-old was walking down a sidewalk about 6:45 p.m. in the 3100 block of West Washington Boulevard when someone approached him on foot and opened fire, Chicago police said.

He was shot in his chest and head, and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately release details about the death.

Detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.