70+ bullet casings found at scene where 3 were shot in East Garfield Park

Police investigate a shooting that wounded three men Friday evening in the 3400 block of West Ohio Street. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Three men were wounded Friday night in a shooting in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.

The men were sitting in two separate vehicles about 9:22 p.m. in the 3400 block of West Ohio Street when a vehicle approached and at least one person inside fired shots, Chicago police said.

In the first vehicle, an 18-year-old was shot in his buttocks and thigh, and another 18-year-old was shot in his thigh, police said. They were taken to Norwegian Hospital in good condition.

A 22-year-old in another vehicle was struck in his wrist and was in good condition at the same hospital, according to police.

Shortly after the shooting, officers placed evidence markers next to at least 70 bullet casings at the scene.

Area North detectives were investigating. No one was in custody.