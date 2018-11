Teen wounded in East Garfield Park shooting

A 15-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting early Sunday in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.

About 3 a.m., the boy was walking in the 3600 block of West Ohio Street when someone in a dark-colored car fired shots, Chicago police said.

He was struck in his leg and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, according to police. No one was in custody.