Man shot, wounded in East Garfield Park

A man was shot and wounded Sunday afternoon while stepping out of a store in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

About 2:30 p.m., the 34-year-old exited a convenience store in the 200 block of North St. Louis Avenue when someone came from a nearby alley and opened fire, Chicago police said.

He was shot in the lower leg and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.

Area North detectives are investigating.