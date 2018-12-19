East Garfield Park shooting leaves 3 men wounded

Three men were hurt in a shooting Wednesday morning in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

Two people exited a gangway at 7:23 a.m. and started shooting at the men in the 400 block of North Hamlin, according to Chicago police.

A 23-year-old man was shot in the chest and was taken in serious condition to Stroger Hospital, police said. Another man, 24, was shot in the left shoulder and was also taken to Stroger, where his condition was stabilized.

The third man, 25, suffered a graze wound and was treated at the scene, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating.