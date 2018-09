Man wounded in East Garfield Park shooting

A 25-year-old man was shot and wounded in a drive-by attack early Saturday in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.

He was talking outside about 2:20 a.m. in the 3700 block of West Huron Street when a dark-colored SUV pulled up and someone inside fired shots, according to Chicago police.

The man was hit in his right ankle and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating.