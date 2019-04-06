East River Road Northbound lanes to close Monday for resurfacing

Parts of East River Road in the O’Hare neighborhood on the Northwest Side will be closed for a few weeks starting Monday to allow for resurfacing.

The northbound lanes between Higgins Road and Bryn Mawr Avenue will be closed until about mid-May, according to the Chicago Department of Transportation. One southbound lane will also be closed for the safety of the workers.

Northbound drivers will be detoured to Bryn Mawr Avenue, Cumberland Avenue, Higgins Road and back to East River Road, CDOT said.

Southbound traffic might be slower, but there won’t be any detours.