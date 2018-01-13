East Side man among three killed in Friday crash on Far South Side

Three people were killed in a crash early Friday when their car was engulfed in flames on the Far South Side.

One of the victims was 30-year-old Anthony Guajardo, of the 10000 block of South Avenue M on the East Side, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Guajardo and two other males were in a 2016 Chevrolet that was speeding west about 1:10 a.m. when it hit a light pole in the 3300 block of East 100th, according to Chicago Police.

The car flipped on its roof and caught on fire, police said.

All three people inside the car were pronounced dead on the scene within an hour of the crash, according to police and the Medical Examiner’s Office.

The CPD Major Accidents Investigation Unit was investigating the crash.