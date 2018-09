Eastbound I-80 closed at La Grange because of pedestrian on expressway

All eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 were shut down because of a pedestrian on the road Wednesday morning near southwest suburban Tinley Park.

The lanes were closed at 10:01 a.m. because of the pedestrian on the expressway near La Grange Road, according to Illinois State Police District 5.

Lanes remained closed as of 10:50 a.m., state police said. It was not immediately clear whether anyone was injured.