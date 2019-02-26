Ald. Ed Burke appears headed to victory despite criminal charges

In the end, a federal extortion case doesn’t appear to have been enough to expel Ald. Ed Burke from his 50-year reign in the City Council.

Burke, 75, was poised to easily fend off two political newcomers, despite charges that could send him to prison for a maximum of 20 years.

With 81 percent of precincts reporting, Burke was ahead, with 56 percent of the vote. Tanya Patino had about 28 percent and Jaime Guzman was at 16 percent. There are still a few hundred mail ballots still out, however.

But low turnout typically favors the incumbent, and Burke’s decades as alderman no doubt played a role in 14th Ward voters punching his name. Burke has dodged dozens of federal investigations over five decades in Chicago politics.

If Burke holds on, the win will serve as just a temporary triumph. And should he fight and beat the charge filed against him in federal court, he’ll be part of a dramatically different City Council — becoming one of 50 aldermen with no title.

Federal prosecutors face a May 3 deadline to seek an indictment for Burke from a grand jury. Burke, charged in on Jan. 2 with attempting to extort the owners of a Burger King franchise in his ward, was a study in contrast with his younger opponents, Guzman, a 38-year-old lawyer, and Patino, a 28-year-old civil engineer.

Burke surprised many when he announced last month that he’d remain in the aldermanic campaign, even showing up to a candidate forum to quote King Henry VIII.

Burke’s charges played a big role in the mayoral race, as well, as candidates fought to distance themselves from Burke — despite their strong ties to him. Gery Chico, Toni Preckwinkle, Susana Mendoza and Bill Daley were dubbed the so-called “Burke Four.”

Not only that, Burke’s law firm, specializing in property tax appeals, had already earned notoriety for its tax work on behalf of the tower along the Chicago River that bears the name of President Donald Trump — work that helped Trump get $14 million in savings.

Burke, who has held a low profile since charges were announced, planned to spend election night at the Red Barrel Restaurant on the Southwest Side.

The Red Barrel was largely empty ahead of an election night event for Burke. In a room off the bar, tables were set up with white table clothes with a green sash down the center with vases holding white flowers.

A man who said he was the owner immediately came into the room and asked a Sun-Times reporter: “Are you press?” He then told him to leave. Another man said, “No f—— press here. This is a private event. Get out.”

The reporter was then escorted out the door by another two men who worked at the bar.

The population of the 14th Ward is now 88 percent Latino, a demographic trend that contributed to the Democratic primary loss last year of state Rep. Dan Burke, the alderman’s brother, by newly elected Rep. Aaron Ortiz.

Patino, a civil engineer who previously received the backing of U.S. Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia, served as an area coordinator for Ortiz, who is also her boyfriend.

“Regardless of the outcome, at least the community had another option this time,” Patino said.

“I think people are just afraid to go against him. The pressure, the intimidation tactics. I wasn’t afraid.”

Patino said Burke “has gotten complacent. I really think he’ll end up in jail. And the the community will have no idea who represents them.”

In endorsing Patino, Garcia said: “She’s a lifelong resident. She’s the first in her family to go to college. She is homegrown. And her work in the community mentoring youth is very laudable.”

Patino, a University of Illinois graduate, said she worked five years for Peoples Gas before quitting to work full time on her campaign. She also touted her work as a volunteer youth soccer coach in the neighborhood.

Guzman, the other remaining challenger, also came up through Garcia’s 22nd Ward political operation and his Little Village community organization, later working as an aide to Garcia when he became a Cook County commissioner. Guzman’s campaign on Tuesday night said there were problems with the election machines at six precincts in the ward.

Burke has publicly declared his innocence. Returning to his Southwest Side home in January after being released on a $10,000 unsecured bond, Burke told reporters: “I believe that I’m not guilty of anything, and I’m trusting that when I have my day in court, that will be cleared beyond a reasonable doubt. … I look forward to trying this case in court. I’ve done nothing wrong.”