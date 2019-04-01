Chicago woman’s body found in Michigan months after drowning

Eddisa Concepcion Herrera went missing after jumping in Lake Michigan at the North Avenue Beach in Chicago Dec. 21, 2018. | GoFundMe

LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities have identified a body found along Lake Michigan in southwestern Michigan as that of a Chicago woman.

The Berrien County sheriff’s office identified the woman as Eddisa Concepcion Herrera, who went missing after jumping in Lake Michigan at the North Avenue Beach in Chicago Dec. 21, 2018.

Authorities say a person walking along the water Sunday found the body that washed up in Lake Township, near Warren Dunes State Park and about 20 miles northeast of the state’s border with Indiana.

The sheriff’s office says Herrera’s cause of death has been determined to be an accidental drowning.

Herrera went missing after firefighters were called last year for three people in Lake Michigan near North Avenue. Two males were pulled from the water, but Herrera was still missing.

A person identifying as her mother said Herrera was enrolled in a masters program at the University of Illinois at Chicago.

She said Herrera “lived by what she believed was her purpose in life. She desired to make a difference in the lives of others and wished to contribute positive change in the world.”

Her family is accepting donations online.

Contributing: Sun-Times Wire