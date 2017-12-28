Editor on Yiannopoulos manuscript: ‘Delete superfluous ethnic joke’

Milo Yiannopoulos, the polarizing former Breitbart News editor, is shown at California Polytechnic State University earlier this year. He has sued publisher Simon & Schuster over the canceled release of his book "Dangerous." | David Middlecamp/The Tribune (of San Luis Obispo), distributed by the Associated Press

Newly released court documents outline publishing house Simon & Schuster’s reasons for canceling the release of Milo Yiannopoulos’ book “Dangerous” earlier this year on the grounds that it was “unacceptable for publication.”

The documents, filed as part of Simon & Schuster’s rebuttal to a lawsuit filed by Yiannopoulos in July, feature a manuscript of the book annotated with comments by editor Mitchell Ivers.

Screenshots of the filing, featuring editorial comments such as “Delete irrelevant and superfluous ethnic joke” and “I will not accept a manuscript that labels an entire class of people ‘mentally ill,’” gained widespread attention on social media this week.

I didn’t read the manuscript. Just the comments. They’re…amazing. Even better than the excerpts in the filing. And a pretty good summary of the book I imagine. pic.twitter.com/2kPESxAlA9 — Sarah Mei (@sarahmei) December 28, 2017

In response to a chapter titled “Why Ugly People Hate Me,” Ivers wrote, “Delete entire chapter. The book is better overall without hitting these ‘ugly people’ notes in the other chapters and better overall by deleting this one.”

This section of Simon & Schuster’s rebuttal to Milo’s lawsuit over DANGEROUS. 🤭 pic.twitter.com/JxydVQpx4f — Jason Pinter (@jasonpinter) December 27, 2017

Yiannopoulos was scheduled to speak at the Patio Theater in the Northwest Side Portage Park neighborhood in October, but the event was canceled by the venue’s operators over fears of possible violence.