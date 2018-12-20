$200K bail for man accused of firing gun on tracks where 2 officers killed

Authorities on the scene where two officers were fatally struck by a commuter train. | Nader Issa/Sun-Times

Bail was set at $200,000 for a 24-year-old man accused of firing a gun Monday night near railroad tracks on the Far South Side — an incident which preceded the tragic deaths of two officers investigating the shots who were struck by a train.

Edward R. Brown, of Rosemoor, is accused of firing the shots with a gun he found in an alley near the tracks used by the South Shore Line, Cook County prosecutors said at his bail hearing Thursday at the Leighton Criminal Court Building.

He faces felony counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and reckless discharge of a firearm.

Bail was set by Judge Stephanie K. Miller. Brown will have to post $20,000 to be released from custody.

Family members at the hearing declined to comment, but Brown’s attorney, Frank Kostouros, said coming up with the bond amount would be very difficult for the family.

Kostouros had said the family could afford a bail set at $10,000, but had asked for a personal recognizance bond.

Calumet District Chicago police officers Conrad Gary, 31, and Eduardo Marmolejo, 36, were responding to a ShotSpotter alert of several gunshots about 6 p.m. Monday near the 600 block of East 101st Street, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

The officers radioed a dispatcher that they saw someone running on the tracks and followed.

Police believe video from one of the officer’s body camera shows they were walking south and watching an approaching Metra train that was headed north when they were struck from behind by the South Shore Line train, killing both men.

Brown was taken into custody that night by South Chicago District (4th) officers when he was seen walking down a set of stairs near the tracks, police said.

Brown told the officers he was carrying a gun when they asked and a .38-caliber Kel-Tec semiautomatic handgun was found on him, police said.

Charges against Brown were announced Wednesday evening.

The wake for Officer Gary was expected to take place Thursday afternoon followed by a funeral service on Friday. The wake for Officer Marmolejo was set for Friday with the funeral planned for Saturday.

RELATED: