8 treated at Loyola burn center; tried ‘boiling water challenge’ during vortex

The "boiling water challenge" consisted of tossing boiling water into the air in the subzero temperatures of last week's polar vortex. When it worked, the water almost instantly turned into vapor and drifted away from you. But it didn't always work, and Loyola Medicine's Burn Center treated eight people. | Facebook

During the build up to last week’s polar vortex, city officials frequently warned people about the potential dangers of extreme cold.

They probably didn’t feel the need to tell people not to go outside and fling boiling water in the air to watch it to turn to steam. Perhaps they should have.

Eight people attempting the “boiling water challenge” ended up at Loyola Medicine’s Burn Center, a spokesman for the Maywood hospital said Wednesday.

“We strongly warn people to not perform the boiling water challenge,” said Loyola burn surgeon Dr. Arthur Sanford. “There is no safe way to do it.”

The Loyola patients range in age from three to 53, said hospital spokesman Jim Ritter.