Eisenhower lane closures expected this weekend near Jane Byrne Interchange

Work zone changes in the ongoing reconstruction of the Jane Byrne Interchange will close some lanes and ramps on Interstate 290 overnight this weekend.

On Saturday, just before midnight, inbound lanes will be reduced to two between Damen Avenue and the Old Chicago Post Office, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

At 1 a.m. Sunday, inbound lanes will be reduced to one, and the inbound Eisenhower ramp to the outbound Dan Ryan Expressway will close, IDOT said. Detours will be posted.

The new traffic configuration is expected to go into effect by 8 a.m. Sunday.

These changes will split three inbound Eisenhower lanes near Ashland Avenue, IDOT said. Inbound Eisenhower lanes merging into Ida B. Wells Drive will be reduced to one lane, IDOT said.

Drivers should expect delays and plan for extra travel time, IDOT said.