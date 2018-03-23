Eisenhower lane, ramp closures start Monday on Near West Side

New lane and ramp closures will start Monday on the inbound Eisenhower Expressway on the Near West Side.

One lane of inbound I-290 will be closed between Ogden and Halsted starting Monday, according to a statement from the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The ramp from the inbound expressway to Racine will also be closed, IDOT said. A posted detour will redirect traffic to exit at Paulina and take Congress to Racine.

The closures, part of the ongoing Jane Byrne Interchange reconstruction project, are expected to last until winter of 2019, IDOT said. During that time crews will work to install new pavement, retaining walls and drainage along the Eisenhower.