Rollover crash injures 4 on Eisenhower at Independence

Several people were injured Thursday night in a rollover crash on the inbound Eisenhower Expressway.

All inbound lanes were shut down at Independence Boulevard for a single-car crash, according to the Chicago Fire Department and Illinois State Police.

One person was transported to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said. Three people had minor injuries but declined transport to hospitals, police said.

Traffic was diverted off at Independence until about 10 p.m. when lanes reopened, police said.