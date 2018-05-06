Elderly couple killed in house, barn fire in Malta

A man and woman were killed in a fire early Sunday in west suburban Malta.

Firefighters from the Malta Fire Department responded about 1:40 a.m. at 3355 Gurler Road and found a house on fire and a barn completely engulfed in flames, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

William M. Kreda, 75, and Marjory R. Kreda, 76, were found dead inside their home, where officials said they had lived for several years.

The fire was called in by a person traveling on I-88 westbound who spotted the flames, officials said.

The sheriff’s office, the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office and the DeKalb County Coroner’s Office were investigating the deaths and the cause of the fire.