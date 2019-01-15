Elderly couple, son hurt in Orland Park home fire

An elderly couple and their son were hurt in a fire at their home Tuesday in Orland Park | Orland Fire Protection District

An elderly couple and their son were hurt when a fire broke out in their home Tuesday afternoon in southwest suburban Orland Park.

Firefighters responded about 4:50 p.m. and found the two-story home in the 14200 block of 84th Avenue consumed in heavy smoke, according to the Orland Fire Protection District.

A resident of the home escaped and told firefighters that two people were still inside, authorities said.

Firefighters were able to rescue the two people from the home.

A man and woman, both in their 90s, and the son, were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation. The older man was then taken to Christ Medical Center for continued treatment, authorities said.

The cause of the fire was not yet known.