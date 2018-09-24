Elderly Lake View man missing after going for a walk in Lawndale: police

A 77-year-old man was reported missing Saturday afternoon in the West Side Lawndale neighborhood.

Luis Cedeno was last seen about 3 p.m. Sept. 22 in the 4900 block of West Polk, according to Chicago police. He was visiting a friend and left to go on a walk but never returned.

Cedeno, who lives in the 2500 of West Belmont in Lake View, was described as a 5-foot-7, 192-pound Hispanic man with a medium complexion, brown eyes and brown hair, police said.

He is Spanish-speaking and recently moved to Chicago about three months ago, police said. He was last seen wearing a green hat and brown sunglasses, a blue sweater, gray pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8266.