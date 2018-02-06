Elderly man found stabbed to death in Oak Park apartment

A janitor found a 77-year-old man stabbed to death Friday afternoon in his west suburban Oak Park home.

Sergio Quiano was found dead in his apartment about 1 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of North Boulevard, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office and a statement from Oak Park police.

The building’s janitor found the body after a friend of Quiano’s asked him to enter the apartment to perform a welfare check, police said.

An autopsy Saturday found that Quiano died of multiple sharp force injuries and his death was ruled a homicide, authorities said.

Police said there were no signs of forced entry to the apartment and “the incident appears to be isolated and poses no risk to the public at large.”

The West Suburban Major Crimes Task Force is investigating. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Oak Park Police Department at (708) 386-3800. Anonymous tips can also be left at (708) 434-1636 or on the police department’s website.