Elderly man last seen near East Garfield Park: police

A 92-year-old man was reported missing Thursday morning from the East Garfield Park neighborhood.

Rosedell Chester was last seen 11 a.m. near the 3900 block of West Ohio, according to a missing persons alert from Chicago police.

Chester, who also goes by “Big Daddy,” was described as a 5-foot-4, 115-pound black man with brown eyes and gray hair, police said. He was last seen wearing an army veterans hat, black leather jacket, blue shirt, blue jeans and black dress shoes.

Anyone with information about Chester’s whereabouts was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8266.