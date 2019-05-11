Elderly man missing from Englewood

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 77-year-old man who went missing Friday from Englewood on the South Side.

Isaac Lewis was last seen leaving his home about 4:15 p.m. in the 1800 block of West 58th Street, Chicago police said. He was described as a 5-foot-8, 165-pound bald man with brown eyes and a dark complexion.

Lewis was wearing a black White Sox cap, a beige-and-green-checkered jacket, gray jogging pants and white Nike gym shoes when he was last seen, police said.

Anyone with information about Lewis’ location is asked to call the Area South Special Victim’s Unit at 312-747-8274.