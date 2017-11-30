Elderly man missing from Rogers Park

Police are looking for a 71-year-old man who was reported missing Wednesday from the Rogers Park neighborhood on the North Side.

Ivory Spiller is missing from the 1700 block of West Wallen, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police. Police said he has an “intellectual disability.”

Spiller was described as a 5-foot-6, 135-pound black man with brown eyes, black and gray hair and a medium complexion, police said. He is believed to be wearing a pair of black jogging pants with a blue stripe, a pink shirt, a black leather jacket and a pair of gray gym shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Area North Special Victims Unit at (312) 744-8266.