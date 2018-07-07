Elderly man with dementia missing from Burnside

Police are looking for an 83-year-old man missing from the Burnside neighborhood on the Far South Side.

Jomo Kenyatta was last seen about 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the 8700 block of South Cottage Grove, according to Chicago Police. He suffers from dementia.

Kenyatta was described as a 6-foot-1 black man weighing 180 pounds, police said. He is bald and may be wearing glasses.

He was last seen wearing a black hat, a red and white checkered shirt, blue jeans and black shoes, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Special Victims Unit (312) 747-8274.