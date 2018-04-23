Elderly man with dementia missing from South Chicago

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding an 83-year-old man with dementia missing from the South Chicago neighborhood since Saturday.

George Robbins was last seen about 7 p.m. Saturday near 83rd Street and Yates Boulevard, according to Chicago Police.

Police said Robbins has dementia and kidney disease.

He is described as a 5-feet-9, 130-pound black man with brown eyes, grey hair, a medium complexion and a scar on his forehead, police said. Robbins was believed to be wearing green pants, a blue baseball cap and a beige jacket with “Logos Baptist Assembly” written on the back.

Anyone with information on Robbins’ whereabouts is asked to contact police at (312) 747-8274.