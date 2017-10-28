Elderly woman cut by glass after shots fired in Lawndale

An 84-year-old woman who was injured when shots were fired Saturday afternoon in the West Side Lawndale neighborhood was not actually struck by gunfire.

The woman was standing outside at 12:43 p.m. when someone got out of a black SUV in the 1500 block of South Homan and fired shots at a person in another vehicle on the same block, according to Chicago Police.

Authorities initially reported that the woman had been grazed by a bullet in the shooting, but doctors later determined that her face had been cut by glass, police said. She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.