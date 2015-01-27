Our Pledge To You

Election 2015: 21st Ward candidates discuss the issues

By Emily McFarlan Miller
When you become alderman, you become a target: The federal government looks at everybody in public service, said Ald. Howard Brookins, Jr.

But despite the fact his chief of staff pleaded guilty to accepting a bribe, Brookins said, “I have not been charged with any wrongdoing.”

Brookins and four of his challengers for alderman in the 21st Ward met with the Chicago Sun-Times editorial board at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 27, ahead of the Chicago municipal election on Feb. 24.

All four challengers graded Mayor Rahm Emanuel a D or D-, while Brookins gave him a B. They also discussed crime and economic development in the ward and the city’s pension crisis.

The 21st Ward includes Auburn Gresham and West Chatham.

You can hear from the candidates in their own words and read highlights of the discussion, below.


Ald. Howard Brookins, Jr. talks to the Sun-Times editorial board about running for reelection in Chicago's 21st Ward on Jan. 27, 2015. Peter Holderness / Sun-Times

Doris Lewis Brooks talks to the Sun-Times editorial board about running to represent the 21st Ward in Chicago City Council on Jan. 27, 2015. Peter Holderness / Sun-Times

Jeffrey Baker talks to the Sun-Times editorial board about running to represent the 21st Ward in Chicago City Council on Jan. 27, 2015. Peter Holderness / Sun-Times

Joseph C. Ziegler, Jr. talks to the Sun-Times editorial board about running to represent the 21st Ward in Chicago City Council on Jan. 27, 2015. Peter Holderness / Sun-Times

Marvin McNeil talks to the Sun-Times editorial board about running to represent the 21st Ward in Chicago City Council on Jan. 27, 2015. Peter Holderness / Sun-Times

