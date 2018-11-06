At the Clarendon Park field house on the North Side an anti-Donald Trump and Bruce Rauner sentiment motivated a number of people to come out and vote early Tuesday.

“The foremost thing, for me, right now is to defeat Donald Trump,” said Bryson Howard, 28, an aspiring comic in Uptown, who stopped by his voting site around 7 a.m. Tuesday. “I’m from South Carolina, and a lot of my family are staunch Republicans, so I’m excited to hopefully vote for some Democrats, and get Bruce Rauner out of office. He’s way too conservative.”

Jean Salisbury, 35, a web designer from Uptown, came out to vote with her 10-month-old daughter in tow. She said she found it difficult to decide who to vote for.

“I don’t know that I loved any of the candidates, but I don’t think Rauner is doing a very good job. It seems like he’s done nothing, right? Particularly, I don’t like that he’s done nothing for the schools.”

Salisbury said she didn’t know very much about Rauner’s opponent, Democrat J.B. Pritzker, “but I do know their family has helped the city over the years.”

7:25 a.m. Voting sites open across Chicago and Illinois

Voting sites across Chicago and Illinois opened at 6 a.m. Tuesday for the 2018 midterm election.

At stake are dozens of seats in local, county, state and federal government. Nationally, the midterm election will be viewed by many as a referendum on the first two years of Trump’s presidency.

In Chicago and Illinois, voters appear to be energized. At a press conference Monday morning, Cook County Clerk David Orr and Chicago Election Board Chairwoman Marisel Hernandez pointed to huge voter registration and early vote numbers. As of late Sunday afternoon, Chicago was approaching twice as many early votes cast as in the 2014 midterm, and the total number of people registered to vote — 1.5 million — is the highest in a midterm election since 1982.

During the final hours of early voting Monday, hundreds of Chicagoans waited in hours-long lines to cast their ballots at a handful of early voting sites in the Loop, Edgewater, West Garfield Park and Woodlawn.

Voting sites will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, but every site will stay open till every voter in line at 7 p.m. has a chance to cast their ballot. Voters can find out whether and where they are registered to vote online for suburban Cook County and Chicago.

Illinois law allows every employee who is entitled, after giving notice, to two hours off work to vote, provided that the employee’s working hours begin less than two hours after the opening of the polls and end less than two hours before the closing of the polls.

To speed up the process, elections officials encourage voters to consider filling out a sample ballot beforehand. Voters can bring reference materials into the ballot box with them. The Sun-Times has a comprehensive voting guide for Tuesday’s election.

