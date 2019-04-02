Election Live Blog: Chicagoans return to polls

The first day of early voting began at the Cook County Board of Elections in downtown Chicago. | Richard A. Chapman/Sun-Times

6:24 Voting issues? Call the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners

The polls are now open! Visit https://t.co/A66RFYeeXV to find your precinct polling place. You may also call Election Central with any questions or concerns at (312) 269-7870 — ChicagoElection (@ChicagoElection) April 2, 2019

6:02 a.m. Voting sites open across Chicago

Polling places open at 6 a.m. across Chicago.

The Chicago Sun-Times Voting Guide features candidate profiles for every runoff race as well as the Sun-Times Editorial Board’s endorsements.

Still undecided in the mayor’s race? See how Lightfoot and Preckwinkle compare on the issues.

Find your polling place using the Chicago Board of Elections search tool.

5:43 a.m. Turnout predicted to mirror February’s low numbers

Trends indicate voter turnout for Tuesday’s runoff election is on pace to mirror the nearly record-low turnout of 35 percent in the February first round that whittled 14 mayoral candidates to two: Lori Lightfoot and Toni Preckwinkle.

That was the word Monday from the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners, based on early voting numbers.

“We hope we’re wrong,” board spokesman Jim Allen said Monday. “We hope everyone is just saving their vote for Election Day.”

Polls open across Chicago at 6 a.m.

— Mitch Dudek