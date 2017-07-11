Electrician fatally struck by car while working near road in Park City

An electrician was fatally struck by a car last week in north suburban Park City.

Matthew Paulson, 28, was working on the side of the road near his parked vehicle on Greenleaf Street near Lake Park Avenue just before 11 a.m. Thursday, according to Park City Police Chief Walter Holderbaum. A southbound 2012 Chevrolet Malibu left the road and struck Paulson and his truck

The Malibu continued south and flipped over after striking Paulson, Holderbaum said. It was unknown why the car left the road.

Paulson, a Barrington resident, was pronounced dead at the scene, Holderbaum said. He was an employee of Home Towne Electric Inc.

The driver of the Malibu, a 23-year-old man, was taken to Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where he was treated and released.

No charges had been filed as of Tuesday morning, Holderbaum said. The Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team is assisting with the investigation.