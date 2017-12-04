Elgin drug dealer gets 15 years for trying to sell cocaine near church

A west suburban man with a long history of dealing drugs was sentenced Friday to 15 years in prison for attempting to sell cocaine near a church in July.

Officers spotted William M. Ingram drive into the parking lot of a business in the 500 block of Tollgate Road in Elgin sometime after 8 p.m. June 20, according to a statement from the Kane County state’s attorney office.

The officers recognized Ingram and knew he was wanted on an arrest warrant, on parole and driving on a suspended license, prosecutors said. Ingram was removed from his car and arrested.

A plastic bag containing 1.7 grams of cocaine was found once Ingram was removed from the car, prosecutors said. After searching the vehicle cops also recovered $4,700 in cash.

Ingram confessed he was at that location to sell drugs because he needed money, prosecutors said. He was located about 200 feet from a church in the 500 block of Church Road.

Ingram, 30, was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver within 1,000 feet of a church, unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and driving while license suspended, prosecutors said. According to Illinois law, Ingram is eligible for day-for-day sentencing.

He also has multiple convictions in Kane and McHenry counties since 2007, prosecutors said. Ingram was charged with first-degree murder in April 2015.

The case is pending and his next court appearance for the murder case is April 5, 2018.